OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,446,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,197 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.63% of OneSpan worth $102,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OneSpan by 809.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 106,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $615.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.53.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

