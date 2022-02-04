Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 1,403 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $141.31 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

