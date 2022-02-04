Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $218,000 in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after buying an additional 1,674,518 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,522,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after buying an additional 258,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

