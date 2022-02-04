Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,829 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Woodward were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $1,676,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

