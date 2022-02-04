Open Governance Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,925.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $262,628.31 and $18,925.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

