OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 64.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OpGen by 71.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 502.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OpGen stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

