Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in WD-40 by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,299,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

WDFC opened at $221.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

