Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $349,000 Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after buying an additional 124,508 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

BATS REM opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

