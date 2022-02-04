Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $399,000 Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Vontier by 3.8% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 166,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 240,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 7,133.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 985,066 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNT opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

