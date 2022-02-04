Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of WNS by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 188,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 70,191 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in WNS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 54,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

NYSE WNS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

