Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 18,943 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Blink Charging by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $19.41 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $819.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 3.60.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

