Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of SLR Senior Investment worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of SUNS opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.31. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 63.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.