Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRUS. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,990 in the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.