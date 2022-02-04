Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

OLCLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oriental Land in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Oriental Land stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.41 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

