OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $80.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,060 shares of company stock worth $2,072,614 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

