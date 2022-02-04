Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

Shares of OR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

