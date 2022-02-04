PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $810,280.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $101.40.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $99,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
