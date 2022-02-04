PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $810,280.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $99,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

