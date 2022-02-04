Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 26,716 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13,163.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

IJT traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $117.41 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

