Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $145,402,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.9% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $379.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,156.60. 431,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,268.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3,364.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

