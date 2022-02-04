Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $2.21 Million in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of PPA stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $66.56 and a one year high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.