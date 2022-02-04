Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $808,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after buying an additional 462,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after acquiring an additional 376,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,684,000 after acquiring an additional 327,775 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. 71,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

