Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Preferred Apartment Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

APTS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 3,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $903.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

