Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 25,066 Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEF. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $759,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.88. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,207. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

