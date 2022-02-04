Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.70. 4,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,471. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

