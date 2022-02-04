PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.60. 22,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,701,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

