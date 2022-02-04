PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.60. 22,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,701,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
