Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,377. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.34 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87.

