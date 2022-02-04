Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1,351.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,867. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

