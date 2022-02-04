Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,800. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

