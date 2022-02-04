Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.60. 45,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

