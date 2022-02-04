Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $6,124,560.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00.

Shares of PANW opened at $492.41 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

