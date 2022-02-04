Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 0.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.01. 73,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,197. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.39. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

