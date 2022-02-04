Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 645.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 142,506 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 34.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 15.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 321,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,874 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $13.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.07. 58,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,216. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

