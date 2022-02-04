Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $807,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,599,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.91.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.90. 41,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.33 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.