Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,420. The company has a market capitalization of $227.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

