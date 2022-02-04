Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS PAGDF opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Paragon ID has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Get Paragon ID alerts:

Paragon ID Company Profile

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.