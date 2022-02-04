Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PARXF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

OTCMKTS PARXF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. 5,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.53.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

