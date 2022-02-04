Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

