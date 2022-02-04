Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.17.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$28.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 4.9499997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,282,291.80. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at C$7,490,991.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $880,000.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

