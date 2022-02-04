Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $117,700.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $117,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $286.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,654 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 376,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

