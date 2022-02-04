Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $444.88.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $314.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.56. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.