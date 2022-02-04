Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $355.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCTY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.15.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $197.06 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.91.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after buying an additional 87,536 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.