Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity to $244.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $197.06 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.91.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 379.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

