PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.90% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 12 month low of $123.85 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

