PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $200.00 at KeyCorp

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.05.

Shares of PYPL opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.03. PayPal has a 12 month low of $123.85 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

