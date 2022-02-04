PayPoint (LON:PAY) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 820 ($11.02) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAY. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.02) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.26) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

PAY stock opened at GBX 645 ($8.67) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 647.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 658.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742 ($9.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($82,952.41). Insiders have bought a total of 10,057 shares of company stock worth $6,207,205 in the last three months.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

