Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 180,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 569,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.45, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

