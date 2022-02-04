Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $129.38. 103,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,574,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

