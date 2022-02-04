Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 3.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,323. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $321.39 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

