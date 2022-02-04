Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.32 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

