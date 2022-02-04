PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 38,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,733. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

